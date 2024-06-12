Pope Francis repeats past blunder, uses vulgar Italian word against LGBT people in closed-door meeting

Pope Francis has repeated the same blunder he committed nearly a month ago. According to Italian media report, he used a derogatory word against LGBT people behind closed Vatican doors in the middle of Pride Month. Addressing the Roman priests at the The Salesian Pontifical University on Tuesday, the pontiff said, "there is an air of fa****ness in the Vatican."(AFP)

Addressing the Roman priests at the The Salesian Pontifical University on Tuesday, the pontiff said, "there is an air of fa****ness in the Vatican," and suggested that young gay men should avoid seminaries, ANSA reported.

On being asked about Tuesday's non-public meeting, the Vatican's press office cited a statement in which the Pope underlined the necessity of accepting LGBT persons into the Church, while also cautioning against their admittance to seminaries.

The Vatican Press Office released an official brief outlining the most recent hour-and-a-half meeting with approximately 160 priests. According to the bulletin and ANSA reports, the 87-year-old pontiff discussed a variety of topics with his audience, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel-Hamas war, as well as artificial intelligence.

He concluded the conversation by returning to the issue of accepting individuals with "homosexual tendencies" to seminaries, underlining that "everyone" should be allowed into the Church while also reaffirming the Church's official objection to gay men seeking the priesthood.

Pope issued apology last month

On May 20, the Pope used an Italian word which roughly translates to “faggotry.” He used the contentious term during a private discussion with Italian bishops, where he again reiterated his opposition to the Church allowing gay individuals to become priests.

Following the incident, unnamed bishops, who were present in the meeting, reportedly stated that Francis used it "jokingly". Despite this, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni offered an apology on Pope's behalf.

"As he has had the opportunity to state on several occasions, 'In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone,'" he said.

"The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others," Bruni added.

Many people, however, have reacted to his statement by making light of the situation. The Pope's apparent inability to refrain from using the phrase has particularly amused the internet.