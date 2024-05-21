 Raisi chopper crash: Pope Francis sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran | World News - Hindustan Times
Raisi chopper crash: Pope Francis sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran

AFP |
May 21, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Raisi's helicopter crashed Sunday in northwestern Iran, and its wreckage was found Monday morning.

Pope Francis sent condolences to Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Pope Francis (REUTERS)
Pope Francis (REUTERS)

"I send condolences upon the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and all who perished in yesterday's helicopter crash," wrote the 87-year-old pope in a telegram written in English and addressed to Khamenei.

"Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty, and with prayers for those who mourn their loss, especially their families, I send the assurance of spiritual closeness to the nation at this difficult time," read the telegram, published Monday by the Vatican.

