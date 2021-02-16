IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng(REUTERS)
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng(REUTERS)
world news

Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1

Earlier, German media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported that Spahn planned to expand the national testing strategy to enable free tests. The federal government plans to bear the costs, RND said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:54 PM IST

Germany plans to offer all citizens rapid coronavirus tests free of charge from March 1, its health minister said on Tuesday.

Jens Spahn said rapid antigen tests were now sufficiently available on the market to enable local test centres and pharmacies to offer the tests for free.

Earlier, German media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported that Spahn planned to expand the national testing strategy to enable free tests. The federal government plans to bear the costs, RND said.

Spahn also wants to make tests that can be conducted at home available to everyone once they have been approved by regulators.

"These testing options can contribute to a safe everyday life, especially in schools and daycare centres," Spahn said on Twitter, adding the health ministry was in negotiations with test manufacturers.

The number of new daily infections in Germany has been falling in recent weeks, to 3,856 on Tuesday, although this was around 480 cases higher than a week ago. The seven-day incidence was 59 cases per 100,000.

German leaders agreed last week to tighten the threshold for a gradual reopening of the economy, targeting an infection rate of under 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days, down from 50 previously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.(AFP)
Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.(AFP)
world news

Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in a court in the capital, Naypyitaw, that Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, which has been used to prosecute people who have broken coronavirus restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles.(AP)
On Tuesday, two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles.(AP)
world news

Plummeting Covid-19 cases in US show a path to crushing the pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The country is still far short of herd immunity, the time when the country has so much protection from the dominant strain that it can no longer spread effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.(AP)
The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.(AP)
world news

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng(REUTERS)
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng(REUTERS)
world news

Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Earlier, German media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported that Spahn planned to expand the national testing strategy to enable free tests. The federal government plans to bear the costs, RND said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Google app icon is seen in front of the Australian flag in this illustration taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Google app icon is seen in front of the Australian flag in this illustration taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Australia to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The conservative government hopes to enact the so-called News Media Bargaining Code before the current session of Parliament ends on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack.(REUTERS)
A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack.(REUTERS)
world news

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

AP, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Over a dozen rockets hit areas between the civilian international airport in the city of Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting US troops late on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign warns motorists after a sudden heavy bout of snow and frozen rain on MS Highway 463 in Madison, north of Jackson, Mississippi, US.(via REUTERS)
A sign warns motorists after a sudden heavy bout of snow and frozen rain on MS Highway 463 in Madison, north of Jackson, Mississippi, US.(via REUTERS)
world news

Snow emergency, massive power outages in US states | All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The National Weather Service (NWS) said that arctic air with frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills will persist over the central third of the US this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes notes as he stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)(AP)
In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes notes as he stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)(AP)
world news

Prosecutor seeks $13,000 fine in Alexei Navalny defamation case

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The prosecution also asked for a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be converted into real jail time as the alleged defamation occurred during the suspended sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
world news

US energy crisis deepens with nearly 5 million in the dark

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Homes and businesses from North Dakota to Texas are losing power in the middle of an unprecedented deep freeze that has broken daily temperature records in hundreds of places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singapore's small and open economy is expected to expand 4% to 6% this year, bouncing back from a 5.4% contraction in 2020.(Unsplash)
Singapore's small and open economy is expected to expand 4% to 6% this year, bouncing back from a 5.4% contraction in 2020.(Unsplash)
world news

Singapore slows Covid-19 relief spending as economy recovers

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The government had last year committed nearly S$100 billion ($75.55 billion) in support measures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer company logo on the wall in front of Pfizer's headquarters in New York. (AFP)
The Pfizer company logo on the wall in front of Pfizer's headquarters in New York. (AFP)
world news

North Korea tried to hack Pfizer for vaccine data, Seoul says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE said in December that documents related to their vaccine development had been targeted in an unlawful cyber attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial, syringe, and small toy figures are seen in front of displayed South Africa flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
A vial, syringe, and small toy figures are seen in front of displayed South Africa flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

South Africa plans to 'share' one million AstraZeneca doses via African Union

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Anban Pillay, deputy director-general at the Department of Health, told Reuters it was not true that South Africa had asked the Serum Institute to take the 1 million doses back, as reported by Indian daily The Economic Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Troops have fanned out around the country in recent days and fired rubber bullets to disperse one rally in Mandalay, hours before authorities again cut internet gateways. (AP)
Troops have fanned out around the country in recent days and fired rubber bullets to disperse one rally in Mandalay, hours before authorities again cut internet gateways. (AP)
world news

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Security forces have used increasing force to quell huge nationwide street protests and a disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to strike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The protests are taking place in defiance of an order banning gatherings of five or more people.(AP Photo)
The protests are taking place in defiance of an order banning gatherings of five or more people.(AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar protests resume after second night of internet shutdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Groups of demonstrators turned out early in Yangon and other cities to protest the Feb. 1 coup and demand that the nation’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her ousted government be freed from detention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa, with nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 including more than 47,000 deaths, has had 41% of Africa's reported cases.(AP file photo. Representative image)
South Africa, with nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 including more than 47,000 deaths, has had 41% of Africa's reported cases.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid-19: South Africa's health care workers eager for first vaccines

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:25 PM IST
C.J. Umunnakwe, a virologist running a lab that has performed more than 40,000 virus tests, says he “wholeheartedly believes in vaccinations. Vaccines save lives.” He plans to talk to those who may be skeptical.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP