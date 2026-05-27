'Get the f*** out': Indian couple in US face racist confrontation on camera | Video

A video of an Indian couple being targeted in a racist confrontation in the United States has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man inside a car asks the couple if they are from India. Once the couple responded to the question, he told them to "get out" of the country.

In the video, the man is heard asking the couple if India is better than the US. To this question, the Indian man responds that both countries have their plus points, with families being back in India.(Screengrab from X.)

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While the exact location of the incident has not been verified, the video was shared by X user @AyTone4th with the caption - "I encountered some incredible H-1B indians, and I had to let them know something!"

In the video, the man is heard asking the couple if India is better than the US. To this question, the Indian man responds that both countries have their plus points, with families being back in India.

The man in the car then responds aggressively and says, "No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country."

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the hostile remarks, the couple remains composed throughout the exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the hostile remarks, the couple remains composed throughout the exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The verified account of the music producer, who shared the viral clip, has also previously shared videos mocking Indians, including one filmed inside an Indian restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The verified account of the music producer, who shared the viral clip, has also previously shared videos mocking Indians, including one filmed inside an Indian restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many netizens also tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the videos, who recently wrapped up a state visit to India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many netizens also tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the videos, who recently wrapped up a state visit to India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his visit to India, the US diplomat was also asked about the growing racism faced by Indians in the US, to which he responded that "every country has its stupid people." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his visit to India, the US diplomat was also asked about the growing racism faced by Indians in the US, to which he responded that "every country has its stupid people." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, Rubio added that such behaviour was not unique to any one country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, Rubio added that such behaviour was not unique to any one country. {{/usCountry}}

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"People say stupid stuff all the time on social media and in every country in the world, unfortunately," he said.

Rubio's remarks came after he was questioned about a post shared by US President Donald Trump, which referred to India as a "hellhole."

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