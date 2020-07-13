e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Glenmark Pharma cuts price of Covid-19 drug by 27 percent to Rs 75 per tablet

Glenmark Pharma cuts price of Covid-19 drug by 27 percent to Rs 75 per tablet

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had launched FabiFlu last month at a price of Rs 103 per tablet.

world Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals cut antiviral drug Favipiravir’s price on Monday
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals cut antiviral drug Favipiravir’s price on Monday(REUTERS)
         

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has cut price of its antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19, by 27 per cent to Rs 75 per tablet.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had launched FabiFlu last month at a price of Rs 103 per tablet.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

In a regulatory filing Glenmark announced a price reduction of 27 per cent for FabiFlu. The new maximum retail price (MRP) is Rs 75 per tab, it said.

“The price reduction has been made possible through benefits gained from higher yields and better scale, as both the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulations are made at Glenmark’s facilities in India, the benefits of which are being passed on to patients in the country,” the filing said.

“Our internal research shows us that we launched FabiFlu in India at the lowest market cost as compared to the cost of Favipiravir in other countries where it is approved. And now we hope that this further price reduction will make it even more accessible for patients across the country,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Senior Vice President and Head – India business Alok Malik said.

Further, the company has commenced a post marketing surveillance (PMS) study on FabiFlu to closely monitor the efficacy and safety of the drug in 1,000 patients that are prescribed with the oral antiviral, as part of an open label, multicenter, single arm study, the filing added.

“We expect this post marketing surveillance study to shed more light on the drug’s clinical effectiveness and safety in a large cohort of patients prescribed FabiFlu,” Malik added.

On June 20, Glenmark announced that it received manufacturing and marketing approval from India’s drug regulator for FabiFlu, making it the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19.

Glenmark has also completed the phase 3 clinical trial with Favipiravir (FabiFlu) in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients in India. The trial results will be available shortly, the company said.

Glenmark is also conducting another phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of two antivirals drugs Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a combination therapy in moderate hospitalised adult Covid-19 patients in India.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.34 per cent lower at Rs 421.00 apiece on BSE.

tags
top news
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
LIVE: Russia records over 6,500 Covid-19 cases; 104 deaths in last 24 hrs
LIVE: Russia records over 6,500 Covid-19 cases; 104 deaths in last 24 hrs
How Russian university tested world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers
How Russian university tested world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In