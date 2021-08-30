Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Global Covid-19 toll surpasses 4.5 mn, US daily average for new cases increases
world news

Global Covid-19 toll surpasses 4.5 mn, US daily average for new cases increases

According to US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, the United States has a greater number of coronavirus deaths than the officially reported figures.
ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The daily average of new Covid-19 cases in the US has risen to over 151,000 and more than 48 percent of Americans are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).(AFP)

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 216.3 million, while the global Covid-19 death toll stands at over 4.5 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 03:30 GMT on Monday, there are 216,356,046 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from Covid-19 stands at 4,500,309.

Since its global outbreak in March 2020, the coronavirus has impacted the United States more than any other country, with over 38.7 million Americans having been infected. The total Covid-19 death toll in the US stands at over 637,500.

According to US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, the United States has a greater number of coronavirus deaths than the officially reported figures.

The daily average of new Covid-19 cases in the US has risen to over 151,000 and more than 48 percent of Americans are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RELATED STORIES

The European Union is set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the US because of the spread of Covid-19, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diplomatic sources told the newspaper on Sunday that a final decision on the issue is expected on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine pfizer-biontech covid vaccine coronavirus coronavirus latest news coronavirus vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Will bury this fake, corrupt govt’: Pakistan opposition to Imran Khan

1st death from Hurricane Ida; power out across New Orleans

Afghan crisis: Rockets fly across Kabul as US evacuations wind down

Prez Biden says Hurricane Ida likely to be immense, promises full federal aid
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP