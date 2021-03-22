Google payments chief Caesar Sengupta quits after 15 years at company
Senior Google executive Caesar Sengupta, head of the tech giant's payment initiatives, said on Monday he was leaving the company next month, after 15 years.
"I remain very positive about Google's future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels," Sengupta, vice president and general manager of payments and the 'Next Billion Users' initiative, said in a LinkedIn post https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/thank-you-google-caesar-sengupta.
He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app's relaunch in the U.S. and Singapore. The payment facility is now used by over 150 million users in 30 countries.
"My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven't decided what I will start next," said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.
"...Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey," a Google Spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Boris Johnson to call on EU, make a case for not banning Covid-19 vaccine export
8 Hong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms
- They were among 12 activists whose boat was intercepted at sea by mainland authorities in August 2020 allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.
Google payments chief Caesar Sengupta quits after 15 years at company
Nepal President leaves for 2-day state visit to Bangladesh
- Bhandari departed for Dhaka in a Nepal Airlines flight from Tribhuvan International Airport, reported The Himalayan Times.
Pakistan to start importing CanSino Covid-19 vaccine for commercial sale
- "We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, said.
Malaysia sets up compensation fund for Covid-19 vaccinations
- The Southeast Asian country has inoculated nearly 430,000 frontline workers, with the majority having received the first of two jabs of the vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.
New Zealand searches for fix as housing prices soar
- The country's success in combating the coronavirus has made it a safe haven for returning Kiwis and investors, who have parked their funds in real estate, pushing house prices up 23% in just 12 months, far ahead of wage growth.
Flooding stops Australian coal rail deliveries to Newcastle port
- "High rainfall, potential for more severe flooding beyond the current impacts to the network, strong winds, fallen trees and debris, power failures and fallen power lines and power poles are all concerns which led to operations being halted," said a spokesman at ARTC, which runs the rail lines.
AstraZeneca vaccine found 79% effective in US trials: Key points
- The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns with regards to events of blood clotting/ thrombosis in the trial among 21,583 participants who received at least one dose of vaccine.
Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision
Taiwan kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shot
- Taiwan has on hand 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it is distributing to healthcare workers across 57 hospitals.