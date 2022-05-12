Sri Lanka president repeats assurance on executive power, says new govt will...

A day after promising Sri Lanka a “new cabinet without Rajapaksas” in a televised address, the crisis-hit country’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Thursday morning said the new government “will be given the opportunity to take the country forward”. He yet again repeated the assurance that there will be consideration on the abolition of the executive presidency - which gives sweeping powers to the country’s leader, and has been a key demand of the demonstrators ever since a fresh wave of agitation began over the economic crisis in March.

“Steps will be taken to form a new gov to prevent the country falling into anarchy & to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt. A PM who commands majority in Parliament & is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week. (sic),” the Sri Lanka president tweeted.

“The new gov will be given the opportunity to present a new program & empowered to take the country forward. Further, steps will be taken to amend the constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament. (sic),” another post by the 72-year-old leader read.

With the new government and “their potential to stabilise the country, we will have an opportunity to discuss this & work towards a common consensus,” the Sri Lanka president said, adding that calls “from various factions for the abolition of the executive presidency will be considered”.

As the country continues to witness violence and protests, he urged: “I humbly request assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people & their property. To maintain continuous supply of essentials without allowing the country to collapse at any point in time.”

On Wednesday, in a televised address, the Sri Lanka president stopped short of resigning and announced that a new prime minister and a new cabinet would be appointed this week.

