Sri Lanka president repeats assurance on executive power, says new govt will...
A day after promising Sri Lanka a “new cabinet without Rajapaksas” in a televised address, the crisis-hit country’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Thursday morning said the new government “will be given the opportunity to take the country forward”. He yet again repeated the assurance that there will be consideration on the abolition of the executive presidency - which gives sweeping powers to the country’s leader, and has been a key demand of the demonstrators ever since a fresh wave of agitation began over the economic crisis in March.
“Steps will be taken to form a new gov to prevent the country falling into anarchy & to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt. A PM who commands majority in Parliament & is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week. (sic),” the Sri Lanka president tweeted.
“The new gov will be given the opportunity to present a new program & empowered to take the country forward. Further, steps will be taken to amend the constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament. (sic),” another post by the 72-year-old leader read.
With the new government and “their potential to stabilise the country, we will have an opportunity to discuss this & work towards a common consensus,” the Sri Lanka president said, adding that calls “from various factions for the abolition of the executive presidency will be considered”.
As the country continues to witness violence and protests, he urged: “I humbly request assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people & their property. To maintain continuous supply of essentials without allowing the country to collapse at any point in time.”
On Wednesday, in a televised address, the Sri Lanka president stopped short of resigning and announced that a new prime minister and a new cabinet would be appointed this week.
US president Joe Biden warns democrats of voter anger, anxiety over inflation
Democrats must redouble their efforts to overcome voters' anger over inflation and to retain control of Congress by drawing sharper contrasts with Republicans, President Joe Biden said Wednesday evening. He also warned of the “ultra-MAGA” agenda of the Republicans, referring to Donald Trump's Make America Great Again slogan. Biden asserted that the Republican Party is increasingly beholden to its hardcore pro-Trump base, and that it's up to Democrats to let voters know the difference.
US Covid deaths pass 1 million, North Korea sees 1st case| 10 global updates
In the United States, Covid deaths have passed the 1-million mark, news agency Reuters has reported, as global coronavirus cases top 519 million. Reportedly, more than 203,000 children in the United States have lost a parent or caregiver. The rate of infection in the United States is rising again due to sub-variants of the coronavirus. China is witnessing a massive surge in the Covid-19 cases after the 2020 surge - with Shanghai becoming the hotspot.
Why Jew passengers were denied boarding? Lufthansa apologises amid outrage
German airline Lufthansa has issued an apology after it was accused of refusing a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers to board a flight. Issuing a statement late Tuesday night, Lufthansa said that it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight, for which Lufthansa sincerely apologizes.” The airline - accused of antisemitism - further mentioned that it was reviewing what had happened during the incident.
Passenger with 'no idea how to fly' takes over, lands plane after pilot is ill
A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida's Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers. An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208. Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.
Video: Plane catches fire at China airport; 25 injured, over 100 evacuated
A Tibet Airlines plane went off the runway on Thursday at an airport in China's Chongqing and caught fire, news agency AFP reported, citing local media. All 113 passengers and nine crew members were safely evacuated. Visuals shared on social media captured the huge fire on the runway where the plane was landed with smoke billowing in the sky.
