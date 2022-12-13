Home / World News / Governor says Russian border town of Klintsy shelled by Ukraine

Governor says Russian border town of Klintsy shelled by Ukraine

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Klintsy is a town of around 60,000 people, about 45 km (28 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions.(AFP)
Reuters |

The town of Klintsy in Russia's southern Bryansk region was shelled overnight by Ukraine, the regional governor said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

"As a result of the work of the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts hit the territory of an industrial zone," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Klintsy is a town of around 60,000 people, about 45 km (28 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

