Govt says one Indian killed in attack on vessel in Russian territorial waters

The ministry of external affairs on Friday said that one Indian was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel in Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea, and expressed “deepest condolences” to the affected family.

India also called upon all concerned parties to “uphold international obligations” to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and the uninterrupted flow of global commerce. (AFP Representative)

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In a statement, the MEA said the vessel had three Indians on board during the attack last Saturday. The statement said that two of them are safe.

​"It has come to our attention that on 18 July 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals. As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," the MEA statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The attack marked a highly dangerous 48-hour window in the Black Sea region amid the Russia-Ukraine war. It occurred alongside another separate attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo near Odesa on July 19, 2026, which claimed the lives of four more Indian seafarers. The statement further said that the Indian embassy in Moscow has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attack marked a highly dangerous 48-hour window in the Black Sea region amid the Russia-Ukraine war. It occurred alongside another separate attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo near Odesa on July 19, 2026, which claimed the lives of four more Indian seafarers. The statement further said that the Indian embassy in Moscow has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family. {{/usCountry}}

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“India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats,” the statement added.

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India also called upon all concerned parties to “uphold international obligations” to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and the uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

4 Indian killed in another such attack

An attack on the MV Golden Leo as it departed Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday killed four Indian nationals and left another critically injured, India's Ministry of External Affairs said late on Monday.

According to Ukraine's navy, Russia struck the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel with three cruise missiles. The ship was carrying a crew from India and Syria.

MEA said four Indian nationals were killed and one was hospitalised in a critical condition after the vessel MV GOLDEN LEO was attacked while departing Ukraine's Odesa port on the evening of July 19.

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The ministry said there were 17 crew members on board the vessel, including five Indian nationals. According to LSEG data cited by Reuters, the MV Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd.