IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Grantham warns of Joe Biden stimulus further inflating epic bubble
Jeremy Grantham envisions a collapse rivaling the 1929 crash or the dot-com bust of 2000, when the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged almost 80% in 31 months.(Reuters file photo)
Jeremy Grantham envisions a collapse rivaling the 1929 crash or the dot-com bust of 2000, when the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged almost 80% in 31 months.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Grantham warns of Joe Biden stimulus further inflating epic bubble

Data show risk-taking exploded following the last round of pandemic-relief checks.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:38 PM IST

In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Jeremy Grantham warned that U.S. stocks were in an epic bubble. He now predicts Joe Biden’s economic-recovery plan will propel them to perilous new heights, followed by an inevitable crash.

“We will have a few weeks of extra money and a few weeks of putting your last, desperate chips into the game, and then an even more spectacular bust,” Grantham, the value-investing legend and co-founder of Boston-based GMO, said in a Bloomberg “Front Row” interview. “When you have reached this level of obvious super-enthusiasm, the bubble has always, without exception, broken in the next few months, not a few years.”

Data show risk-taking exploded following the last round of pandemic-relief checks. Grantham has “no doubt” at least some of the $1.9 trillion in federal aid Biden is seeking from Congress will end up being spent on stocks instead of food or shelter.

He envisions a collapse rivaling the 1929 crash or the dot-com bust of 2000, when the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged almost 80% in 31 months.

Many investors argue today’s valuations are justified by the growth potential of transformative technologies and new business models. Grantham, 82, dismisses that argument as fanciful, and he rejects the popular theory that the Federal Reserve can cushion or even reverse the next slide with bond-buying that pumps more liquidity into financial markets.

“At the lowest rates in history, you don’t have a lot in the bank to throw on the table, do you?” he said.

Perma-Bear

For now, however, stocks keep rising to records and Grantham’s reputation as a perma-bear who misses out on rallies only grows.

GMO’s cautious stance has been costly. Assets under management fell by tens of billions of dollars during the decade-long bull market, as the firm steered clear of growth stocks. Then in April, GMO doubled down, insulating its portfolios from directional bets on the market and largely missing out on the second leg of the 2020 rebound.

Even before the pandemic, Grantham thought the economy was on shaky ground. He was concerned about the steady decline in U.S. productivity, skeptical that Fed policy had achieved much beyond widening the inequality gap and worried that the profit-at-all-costs nature of American capitalism was destroying the environment and fraying the social fabric.

For Grantham, the combination of fiscal stimulus and emergency Fed programs led to “spectacular excesses” and pushed an already overvalued market into bubble territory.

Inflation Threat

It could have other consequences, too.

“If you think you live in a world where output doesn’t matter and you can just create paper, sooner or later you’re going to do the impossible, and that is bring back inflation,” Grantham said. “Interest rates are paper. Credit is paper. Real life is factories and workers and output, and we are not looking at increased output.”

Grantham, who considers himself a student of bubbles, has been right before -- if early. GMO exited Japan in 1987 and reduced its exposure to U.S. stocks in late 1997, dodging the dot-com wipeout. Grantham also raised concerns about housing prices ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

This time, there may be few places to hide. If Grantham is right about the threat of inflation, bonds are risky. He also has reservations about gold because it generates no income. And in his view Bitcoin is make-believe nonsense.

Selling everything and holding cash is one option. But Grantham said his best advice for long-term investors is to focus on low-growth stocks that are cheap relative to benchmark indexes, emerging markets and companies fighting climate change with renewable energy and electric-car technology.

“You will not make a handsome 10- or 20-year return from U.S. growth stocks,” he said. “If you could do emerging, low-growth and green, you might get the jackpot.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden inflation
app
Close
e-paper
Jeremy Grantham envisions a collapse rivaling the 1929 crash or the dot-com bust of 2000, when the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged almost 80% in 31 months.(Reuters file photo)
Jeremy Grantham envisions a collapse rivaling the 1929 crash or the dot-com bust of 2000, when the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged almost 80% in 31 months.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Grantham warns of Joe Biden stimulus further inflating epic bubble

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Data show risk-taking exploded following the last round of pandemic-relief checks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man counting college savings fund, tuition fee or student loan with calculator. Education price and expenses concept. Money and papers on table. Calculating budget and planning finance.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Man counting college savings fund, tuition fee or student loan with calculator. Education price and expenses concept. Money and papers on table. Calculating budget and planning finance.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Biden’s student loan freeze shows path to erase billions of debt

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:15 PM IST
By Wall Street standards, the government’s loan writedowns are gigantic, amounting to $98 billion in September alone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden names US SEC Commissioner Herren Lee acting head of regulator

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, who led Biden's transition planning for financial industry oversight, would be named as head of the SEC, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden administration believes WHO is vital to containing Covid-19 pandemic

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:23 PM IST
During her phone call with Dr. Ghebreyesus, Kamala Harris discussed the decision by the Biden administration to rejoin WHO. Harris emphasised that she and Biden believe that WHO is vital to controlling the spread of Covid-19 and building back better global health and pandemic preparedness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A POW-MIA flag flies at the graveside during a full honours burial service for seven US Vietnam era military members at Arlington National Cemetery.(Reuters)
A POW-MIA flag flies at the graveside during a full honours burial service for seven US Vietnam era military members at Arlington National Cemetery.(Reuters)
world news

US Senators to ask Biden to restore POW-MIA flag to White House

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:55 PM IST
US law requires the flag to be displayed in a “manner designed to ensure visibility to the public.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada is struggling to stop a second wave from spiralling out of control, and its political leaders are begging residents to stay home to prevent the spread.(REUTERS)
Canada is struggling to stop a second wave from spiralling out of control, and its political leaders are begging residents to stay home to prevent the spread.(REUTERS)
world news

Canada deporting thousands even as pandemic rages: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Canada counted 12,122 people as removed in 2020 - 875 more than the previous year and the highest number since at least 2015, according to CBSA data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during a news conference.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Dr Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during a news conference.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: How US CDC missed chances to spot Covid-19 silent spread

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:40 PM IST
More than two months passed before the CDC expanded its testing guidelines to include all asymptomatic people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People line up to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Beijing on January 22. (AFP)
People line up to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Beijing on January 22. (AFP)
world news

Beijing begins mass testing for Covid, Shanghai to test all hospital staff

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The Beijing district tests could be a run-up to the testing of the remaining 20mn in the Capital as Chinese New Year holidays approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California.(Reuters)
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California.(Reuters)
world news

Florida blocks wealthy vaccine tourists after anger from elderly residents

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Since the start of January, when the vaccine first became available, the state has prioritised its senior population, which accounts for one-fifth of 21 million residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year. Image for representational purpose only. (AP)
Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year. Image for representational purpose only. (AP)
world news

Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:20 PM IST
According to the NHK broadcaster, 20,919 people took their own lives in 2020, which is an increase of 750 or 3.7 percent from 2019, when the lowest-ever number of suicides per year in Japan was recorded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
world news

In a win, UK census 2021 will allow people to enter their gender identity

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The census, which will be held on March 21 in all regions except Scotland, will include the question after asking for people's legal sex, Professor Sir Ian Diamond told BBC radio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

After big hack of US government, Biden enlists 'world-class' cybersecurity team

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Cybersecurity was demoted as a policy field under the Trump administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
world news

A day after safe inaugural for Joe Biden, over 15,000 Guard troops head home

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into DC by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
world news

Chinese mine workers to remain trapped for at least 2 weeks: Experts

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris that extends down another 100 meters (330 feet).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
world news

Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP