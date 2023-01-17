Home / World News / Greta Thunberg arrested in Germany over coal village protests

Greta Thunberg arrested in Germany over coal village protests

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Greta Thunberg arrest: Thunberg was detained while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath.

German police detain Greta Thunberg in German coal village protests. (REUTERS)
Reuters |

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath on Tuesday, according to police.

Thunberg was detained while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath.

Thunberg, who joined the protesters on Friday, was seen sitting alone in a large police bus after having been detained, a Reuters witness said.

