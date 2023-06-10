School over for Greta Thunberg but she still has a plan ‘to change everything’

Greta Thunberg was 15 when she began protesting outside Sweden's parliament in 2018. Now, she has said she has taken part in her final Friday climate "school strike" after finishing school. But she made a vow. "Today, I graduate from school, which means I'll no longer be able to school strike for the climate," Greta Thunberg, 20, tweeted. Greta Thunberg stands with a sign that reads, "School Strike for climate", outside the Swedish Parliament on the day of her weekly protest in Stockholm, Sweden.(Reuters)

When she was 15, she was seen carrying a "school strike for climate change" sign, saying that she would only attend school when politicians took action. Her solo protest led to various movements across Europe, US and Australia, known as Fridays for Future or School Strike for Climate as she became a symbol for young people's fight against climate change.

Calling herself an "Autistic climate justice activist" in her Twitter bio, Greta Thunberg has frequently chided world leaders on the international stage and sparred with them on Twitter. She was once nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize as well. Earlier this year she was briefly detained at a protest site against coal in Germany.

But she made it clear that she had no intention of stopping protesting.

"We who can speak up have a duty to do so. In order to change everything, we need everyone," she said.

"I'll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it's not technically “school striking. We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun,” she asserted.

