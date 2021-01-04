e-paper
Home / World News / Greta Thunberg, Swedish teenage climate activist, turns 18

Greta Thunberg, Swedish teenage climate activist, turns 18

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Activist Greta Thunberg gestures in a photo which was posted with a message thanking her supporters for their well wishes for her 18th birthday, in this undated picture taken from social media.
Activist Greta Thunberg gestures in a photo which was posted with a message thanking her supporters for their well wishes for her 18th birthday, in this undated picture taken from social media. (@GRETATHUNBERG via REUTERS)
         

Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, who pioneered a global climate change campaign as a 15-year-old, turned 18 on Sunday and promised to celebrate by exposing “dark secrets” at her local pub.

“Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday!,” Thunberg said on Twitter.

“Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!!.”

Thunberg began a climate change campaign that swelled from a one-person school strike to a worldwide movement, drawing in millions of school children, as well as adults.

She criticised world leaders over climate change in a speech to the United Nations in 2019, has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump, and last month called for urgent action five years on from the Paris Accord.

