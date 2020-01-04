e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / World News / Greta Thunberg turns 17, marks birthday with 7-hr climate strike but no cake

Greta Thunberg turns 17, marks birthday with 7-hr climate strike but no cake

It’s been a busy 12 months for Thunberg, who crisscrossed the globe by car, train and boat - but not plane - to demand action on climate change.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2020 08:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Stockholm
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a Fridays for Future protest in Italy.
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a Fridays for Future protest in Italy.(REUTERS)
         

“I’m not the kind of person who celebrates birthdays,” Greta Thunberg said as she turned 17 on Friday, marking the occasion in inimitable style - with a seven-hour hour protest outside the Swedish parliament.

The climate activist braved winter conditions in her native Stockholm to continue the weekly Friday School Strike for the Climate campaign that helped catapult her to international fame.

“I stand here striking from 8am until 3pm as usual ... then I’ll go home,” Thunberg, Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, told Reuters.

“I won’t have a birthday cake but we’ll have a dinner.”

It’s been a busy 12 months for Thunberg, who crisscrossed the globe by car, train and boat - but not plane - to demand action on climate change.

“It has been a strange and busy year, but also a great one because I have found something I want to do with my life and what I am doing is having an impact,” she said.

When she was 15, Thunberg began skipping school on Fridays to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament to push her government to curb carbon emissions. Her campaign gave rise to a grassroots movement that has gone global, inspiring millions of people to take action.

tags
top news
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370: Army chief
Peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370: Army chief
Govt working on framing domicile norms for Jammu and Kashmir
Govt working on framing domicile norms for Jammu and Kashmir
‘Constitution draft prepared by a Brahmin’: Gujarat speaker
‘Constitution draft prepared by a Brahmin’: Gujarat speaker
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news