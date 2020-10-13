e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot: 5 accused to face hearings

Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot: 5 accused to face hearings

The accused were allegedly trying to retaliate against the Michigan governor due to her “uncontrolled power” amid the coronavirus pandemic They were arrested last week by the FBI.

world Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 09:47 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Grand Rapids, Michigan
FILE PHOTO: Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
FILE PHOTO: Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
         

Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court Tuesday for a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens will oversee the bail and detention proceeding in Grand Rapids for Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — all Michigan residents. A sixth man, Barry Croft, was being held in Delaware.

The FBI made arrests last week after using confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged kidnapping conspiracy. Some defendants had conducted coordinated surveillance of the Democratic governor’s vacation home in northern Michigan in August and September, according to a criminal complaint.

The men were trying to retaliate against Whitmer due to her “uncontrolled power” amid the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. They said four of the men had planned to meet last week to pay for explosives and exchange tactical gear.

Whitmer, who was considered as Joe Biden’s running mate and is nearly halfway through a four-year term, has been widely praised for her response to the virus outbreak but also sharply criticized by Republican lawmakers and people in conservative areas of the state. The Capitol has been the site of many rallies, including ones with gun-toting protesters calling for her ouster.

Whitmer put major restrictions on personal movement and the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted since spring.

Fox, who was described as one of the leaders, was living in the basement of a vacuum shop in Grand Rapids. The owner said Fox was opposed to wearing a mask during the pandemic and kept firearms and ammunition at the store.

The defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.

Seven others linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and providing material support for terrorist acts by seeking a “civil war.”

The investigation is ongoing.

tags
top news
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
2 major Covid-19 vaccine trial halts the world witnessed
2 major Covid-19 vaccine trial halts the world witnessed
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally inches closer to 7.2 million with 55,342 new cases
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally inches closer to 7.2 million with 55,342 new cases
Mumbai power outage: Electricity restored in suburban areas after a wait of 15 hours
Mumbai power outage: Electricity restored in suburban areas after a wait of 15 hours
Expelled BJP leaders contesting Bihar assembly polls remain defiant
Expelled BJP leaders contesting Bihar assembly polls remain defiant
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In