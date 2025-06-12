GTA 6: Leaked gameplay and Map details drop

While Rockstar Games keeps quiet about the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, new unofficial “leaks” have popped up online. These are said to reveal more about the game’s features, map, and other content. Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 will come out on May 26, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There’s no release date yet for PC.(X)

The leaks say GTA 6 might have over 700 buildings you can enter, working malls, and an updated system for switching characters. Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 will come out on May 26, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There’s no release date yet for PC.

GTA 6: Key gameplay leaks

Some gaming sites and people on social media are sharing what these leaks might mean. One big feature is the possible return of the 6-star wanted level, something many fans liked in older GTA games. Another item, called the “relationship bar,” first seen in 2022 leaks, is said to still be in the game. It’s supposed to work like the honor system in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Other new things may include weight changes for characters and underwater areas you can explore, full of treasure and surprises. One leak also says that a moment in Trailer 2—where Jason buys beer—is not a cutscene but actual gameplay, showing more realistic world interactions.

Another part of the leak says the “greet and antagonize” system from Red Dead Redemption 2 might also be included. A big change could be the new character wheel. It may let players pick between Solo Jason, Solo Lucia, or a dual control mode. That last one lets players control both at once for robberies and some missions.

GTA 6: Upgraded map

Leaks also say the new GTA map won’t include a Panhandle area, which was once expected. Still, the map is supposed to be big. Vice City will be the main location. There will also be other spots based on different parts of Florida.

There may not be a “Disney World parody,” despite what earlier rumors said. Fans are still studying every bit of trailer footage and any leaked info to guess what the full map looks like. Two more places mentioned in leaks are Ambrosia and Port Gellhorn.

GTA 6: More speculated features

Other things from the leaks say there will be male strippers, amazing driving controls, and more graphic violence, like in Red Dead Redemption 2. But some features from earlier leaks might be gone now. These include fully nude sex scenes, music outside cars, laying down, and using two weapons at once. The story may be told in five chapters, just like in Red Dead Redemption 2.