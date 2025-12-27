At least 15 killed as bus plunges into gorge in Guatemala

A passenger bus plunged into a gorge on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, killing at least 15 people, and injuring 19 others, authorities said. 19 people sustained injuries in the accident on the inter-American highway in Guatemala.(AFP)

The crash took place in the Solola Department between kilometres 172 and 174, Reuters news agency reported. The stretch often witnesses dense fog that leads to reduced visibility for drivers.

“Fifteen people have died in this traffic accident — 11 men, three women and a minor," Leandro Amado, spokesperson for local firefighters, told reporters, according to Reuters.

Amado said that around 19 firefighters were taken to hospitals near the site of the accident. Photographs shared on social media early on Saturday by the local fire department showed the wrecked bus in the gorge, with firefighters working to rescue the victims.