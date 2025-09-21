H-1B visa $100,000 fee only for new applicants, not existing holders or renewals: White House

President Donald Trump’s latest move to overhaul the US immigration system has caused uncertainty among immigrant workers, prompting the White House to clarify that the newly announced $100,000 fee for H-1B visas will apply only to new applicants and not to existing visa holders. US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Bloomberg)

The president, flanked by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, on Friday signed a proclamation imposing a new fee on H-1B visas — intended for high-skilled jobs that technology companies struggle to fill.

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside the country will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a posting on X. “This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not existing visa holders.”

The fee takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday and is set to remain in place for one year. However, it may be extended if the government determines it is in the national interest to do so.

In a separate social media clarification, the White House said that the rule “does not impact the ability of any current visa holder to travel to/from the U.S.”

However, immigration attorneys said the White House move threatened to upend the lives of many skilled workers and could have far-reaching consequences for American businesses.

Kathleen Campbell Walker, an immigration attorney with Dickinson Wright in El Paso, Texas, said in a LinkedIn post that the policy “inserts total chaos in the existing H-1B process with basically a day’s notice.”

Trump also introduced a $1 million “gold card” visa for wealthy individuals. Both measures are expected to face legal challenges, amid widespread criticism that he is bypassing Congress, reported news agency the Associated Press

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that Trump’s plan “was being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry.″ The ministry warned that ”this measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the U.S. authorities.″



With Associated Press inputs