Home / World News / Iran top court upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident

Iran top court upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident

world news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Habib Farajollah Chaab: Farajollah Chaab went on trial in 2022 on charges of involvement in an attack on a 2018 military parade that killed 25 people and several other bombings.

Habib Farajollah Chaab: Farajollah Chaab went on trial in 2022 on charges of involvement in an attack.(Reuters)
Habib Farajollah Chaab: Farajollah Chaab went on trial in 2022 on charges of involvement in an attack.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Iran's supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to dissident Swedish-Iranian Habib Farajollah Chaab, the Iranian Emtedad website reported on Sunday.

Read more: Iran says more than 100 arrested over schoolgirls' poisonings

Farajollah Chaab went on trial in 2022 on charges of involvement in an attack on a 2018 military parade that killed 25 people and several other bombings.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
iran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out