Iran top court upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident
Published on Mar 12, 2023 04:27 PM IST
Habib Farajollah Chaab: Farajollah Chaab went on trial in 2022 on charges of involvement in an attack on a 2018 military parade that killed 25 people and several other bombings.
Reuters |
Iran's supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to dissident Swedish-Iranian Habib Farajollah Chaab, the Iranian Emtedad website reported on Sunday.
