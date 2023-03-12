Iran top court upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident

Iran's supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to dissident Swedish-Iranian Habib Farajollah Chaab, the Iranian Emtedad website reported on Sunday.

Farajollah Chaab went on trial in 2022 on charges of involvement in an attack on a 2018 military parade that killed 25 people and several other bombings.