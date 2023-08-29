News / World News / Had no intention to glorify Russian imperialism: Pope on 'regrettable' remarks

Reuters |
Aug 29, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Pope Francis had told Russian youths in unscripted remarks to remember that they are the heirs of past tsars such as Peter I and Catherine II.

Pope Francis did not intend to glorify Russian imperialism when he extolled tsars that expanded the Russian empire, the Vatican said on Tuesday, after his remarks in a speech last week were criticised by Ukraine.

Pope Francis(AP)
Francis had told Russian youths in unscripted remarks following a speech on Friday to remember that they are the heirs of past tsars such as Peter I and Catherine II.

The two monarchs expanded Russia's empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, including conquering parts of Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin has referred to their legacies in justifying his invasion and annexation of territory last year.

"The pope intended to encourage young people to preserve and promote all that is positive in the great Russian cultural and spiritual heritage, and certainly not to exalt imperialist logic and government personalities, (which he) mentioned to indicate some historical periods of reference," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Kyiv called the remarks "deeply regrettable".

The Kremlin, meanwhile, described the pope's comments as very gratifying, saying that the Russian state had a rich legacy and that it was good that the Pope knew Russian history.

