Home / World News / ‘Weight loss plan’ awaits 'fat' female flight attendants of this China airline

‘Weight loss plan’ awaits 'fat' female flight attendants of this China airline

ByMallika Soni
Jun 14, 2023 09:42 PM IST

If female flight attendants are less than 5% overweight, their weight will be monitored on a monthly basis.

China's Hainan Airlines suspended flight attendants depending on their weight resulting in severe backlash. If the attendants are above a certain weight limit, they would be immediately grounded, the carrier said. The guidelines- based on a formula which calculated the limit considering the height of the flight attendants- state that if female flight attendants would exceed the "standard limit" by 10%, they would be immediately removed.

Applicants approach a panel of recruiters during a test session for cabin crew jobs at Hainan Airlines in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
Applicants approach a panel of recruiters during a test session for cabin crew jobs at Hainan Airlines in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

The flight attendants who were suspended would be put on a company-supervised "weight-reduction plan". If female flight attendants are less than 5% overweight, their weight will be monitored on a monthly basis.

Quoting a civil aviation employee, Global Times reported that the police is unprecedented in the domestic aviation industry while a legal expert said that the move imposes additional labour obligations on employees without following proper legal procedures.

Read more: Two countries are riled up over this US comedian's joke on… MH370 disappearance

Hainan Airlines told CNN that they used a “weight reference standard” and said that the policy applied to all flight attendants regardless of gender. The measure “cannot be interpreted as a simple criterion to suspend a flight attendant as some media did”, they said, explaining that the standard is "based on the standard human body weight reference and matched with the healthy weight range measurement for the crew".

The rules are used to evaluate and manage the crew's "health, physical shape and posture" and "this is intended to advocate healthy living habits and maintain a good professional image and healthy physique by anchoring the reference target, rather than passively waiting for individual crew members’ physique to change significantly and then affect safety service work," it added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out