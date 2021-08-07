Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Half of US population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19: White House
world news

Half of US population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19: White House

US president Joe Biden has been pressing hard for Americans to get vaccinated ever since he took office in January. But after peaking in April, the rate of people getting vaccinated each day fell off sharply.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 07:38 AM IST
People wait to get vaccinated for Covid-19 at a baseball game on August 05, 2021, in Springfield, Missouri. (AFP)

Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said on Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!," Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 data director, said in a tweet.

That means more than 165 million people have received either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot.

The threshold of half of all adult Americans fully vaccinated was reached in late May.

Shahpar said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated people is up 11 per cent from last week and up 44 percent over the past two weeks.

The United States is the nation hardest hit by the pandemic with 615,000 deaths.

Biden has been pressing hard for Americans to get vaccinated ever since he took office in January. But after peaking in April, the rate of people getting vaccinated each day fell off sharply.

This aggressive vaccination program had raised hopes of a return to some semblance of normal life this summer, but in the end, this did not pan out because of the Delta variant.

Daily new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are up sharply in recent weeks, and cities like New York and Los Angeles are imposing new restrictions such as demanding proof of vaccination for entering indoor venues like restaurants and gyms.

Last week there was an average of 90,000 new coronavirus cases per day. Florida and Texas accounted for a third of them, the White House said.

For four straight weeks, the average number of people getting vaccinated each day has risen, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states of america covid-19 coronavirus vaccine coronavirus covid-19 vaccine white house
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP