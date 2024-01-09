close_game
Hamas chief's plea to Muslim states: Support 'resistance with weapons'

Hamas chief's plea to Muslim states: Support 'resistance with weapons'

AFP |
Jan 09, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said, "The time has come (for Muslim states) to support the resistance with weapons."

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh called on Muslim states on Tuesday to provide Palestinian militants with weapons, as the group's war with Israel rages in the Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas War: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks during a press conference.(AP)
Israel-Hamas War: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks during a press conference.(AP)

"We see countries of the world pouring weapons into the occupation (Israel)... The time has come (for Muslim states) to support the resistance with weapons, because this is... not the battle of the Palestinian people alone," Haniyeh said in a speech in Doha, according to a transcript shared by the group with journalists.

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it targeted a command base in Israel Tuesday in retaliation for the killings of one of its commanders in Lebanon and the Hamas deputy leader.

The movement said it targeted the "enemy's northern command centre" in the city of Safed with several drones" as part of its response to the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri on January 2 and Hezbollah field commander Wissam Tawil on Monday.

The Israeli army confirmed that a "hostile aircraft" had come down at one of its bases in the north.

"No injuries or damage were reported," it added.

