Hamas confirms killing of its military leader, months after Israeli airstrike

Reuters |
Jan 31, 2025 04:37 AM IST

Mohammed Deif was an elusive figure who had a long and secretive career in the Palestinian group.

Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, on Thursday confirmed the killing of its military leader Mohammed Deif and deputy military commander Marwan Issa in combat.

(FILE) An undated handout photo reportedly shows Mohammed Deif, the chief of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas at an undisclosed location.(AFP)
(FILE) An undated handout photo reportedly shows Mohammed Deif, the chief of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas at an undisclosed location.(AFP)

In August, the Israeli military announced it had killed Deif in an airstrike in Gaza's Khan Younis area.

Deif and Issa, who Israel also announced it killed in March, were believed to have masterminded Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Also read | Who are Israeli, Thai hostages released as part of ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza?

Deif was an elusive figure who had a long and secretive career in the Palestinian group and had been sought by Israel for decades.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced the death of other three senior members of its general military council, the group's spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a recorded speech.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
