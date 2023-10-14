News / World News / Hamas leader Haniyeh says Palestinians will not leave Gaza

Hamas leader Haniyeh says Palestinians will not leave Gaza

Reuters |
Oct 14, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Egypt shares a border with Gaza and has been alarmed by the possibility that the enclave's residents could be displaced by Israel's siege.

The leader of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said on Saturday Palestinians will not leave Gaza or the West Bank to migrate to Egypt, after calls from the Israeli army for more than a million of the enclave's residents to leave their homes and head south.

Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, shelter at a United Nations-run school, (REUTERS)
"Our decision is to remain in our land," Ismail Haniyeh added in a televised speech, while addressing Egypt in that part of his address.

Egypt shares a border with Gaza and has been alarmed by the possibility that the enclave's residents could be displaced by Israel's siege and bombardment of the territory, launched in retaliation for a devastating incursion by Hamas militants.

Like other Arab states, Egypt has said that Palestinians should stay on their lands as the war escalates, and that it is working to secure delivery of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Palestinian civilians "who want to save their lives" must heed Israel's warning to evacuate southward in Gaza.

