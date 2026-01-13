Hamas prepares to elect new leader after Yahya Sinwar's death: Report

Over a year after Hamas' chief Yahya Sinwar was killed in October 2024, the group is expected to elect a new boss, news agency Reuters reported citing two sources. Even though a ceasefire was brokered by the United States in October 2025, attacks continue to rip the area with Israel persisting to occupy almost half of the Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)

Although a spokesperson from Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by Western powers including the United States, refused to comment on the same, Reuters cited sources and reported that the election process has already begun. The election process involves a secret ballot by Hamas' Shoura Council, which comprises of 50 of its members including those in Israel-occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and exile. according to the report.

Key Hamas leaders including Saleh Al-Arouri and Sinwar's predecessor Ismail Haniyeh were also killed by Israel in 2024.

Who are the frontrunners for the post? After more than two years of war triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 that killed some 1,200 people, and several demands by various countries to disarm which were turned down, two prominent leaders of the group, Khalil Al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal run high chances to occupy the top post.

Both the frontrunners, who live in Qatar, are part of a a five-man council that is running Hamas' operations since Sinwar was killed, the Reuters report said.

While Meshaal is regarded by Hamas watchers as a part of a pragmatic wing who has favourable relations with countries aligned to the Sunni sect of Islam, the Gaza-born contestant Hayya, the group's top negotiator, is seen as the part of the camp that helped strengthen Hamas's ties with Iran, the report said..

Both have been under Israel's radar and have earlier been subjected to attacks by Israel.

Israel targeted Hayya while it carried out strikes on Hamas in Qatar earlier in September 2025.

Meshaal was targeted in Jordan by Israeli agents in 1977, who had tried to kill him by injecting him with poison, the report said. He led Hamas earlier for almost two decades.

Who else will be elected? A deputy leader would also be elected to replace Saleh Al-Arouri, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon in 2024, Reuters reported citing sources.

Hamas is determined to conclude the elections although there were preferences of an extension of collective leadership, sources added.

(With inputs from Reuters)