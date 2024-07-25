 Hamas reacts to Netanyahu's speech in US: ‘Shows he does not want to…’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Hamas reacts to Netanyahu's speech in US: ‘Shows he does not want to…’

Reuters |
Jul 25, 2024 03:02 AM IST

Hamas reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech addressing the US Congress.

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech addressing the U.S. Congress shows he does not want to conclude a ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington(REUTERS)
"Netanyahu's speech was full of lies and it will not succeed in covering up for the failure and defeat in the face of the resistance to cover up for the crimes of the war of genocide his army is committing against the people of Gaza," Abu Zuhri said.

News / World News / Hamas reacts to Netanyahu's speech in US: ‘Shows he does not want to…’
