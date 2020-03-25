e-paper
‘Ready to move to another planet’: Hantavirus spooks social media

On Tuesday, China said a man in Yunnan Province died of hantavirus. The virus is associated with rodents.

Mar 25, 2020
HT Correpondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a severe, sometimes fatal, respiratory disease in humans caused by infection with hantaviruses.
While the world grapples with the challenge of containing the spread of coronavirus, the news of a man dying of another virus in China is adding to the worry. On Tuesday, China said a man in Yunnan Province died of hantavirus. The virus is associated with rodents.

The report led to a flurry of reactions by netizens on social media.

“I think am ready to move to another planet. Honestly,” a user tweeted out.  

“So now there is a #Hantavirus too???? Wtf is this sum kind of disease festival? viruscon???” read another tweet.

“#Hantavirus wait for people to recover from Corona Virus like,” another user posted on Twitter.

Hundreds and thousands of memes and posts have been flooding the internet space on Hantavirus.

About Hantavirus

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a severe, sometimes fatal, respiratory disease in humans caused by infection with hantaviruses.

Symptoms

Early symptoms of HPS include fatigue, fever and muscle aches, especially in thighs, hips, back, and shoulders.An infected person may also experience headaches, dizziness, chills, and abdominal problems. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hantaviruses are a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied disease syndromes in people worldwide.

Human-to-human transmission?

Although there have been some reports of human-to-human transmission, it is found very rarely.

This comes at a time when the coronavirus outbreak has infected over 4 lakh people across the globe and claimed over 16,000 lives. The Indian government has announced a complete lockdown for the next 21 days, starting today, to curb the spread of Covid-19 which has nearly infected 500 people in India and killed 10.

