Hardeep Nijjar killing: Canada identifies expelled Indian diplomat as ‘RAW head’

Canada on Tuesday expelled an Indian diplomat in connection with the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year, triggering fresh tensions between the two countries. The Canadian government has ‘identified’ the expelled diplomat as a senior official of India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Canada's foreign minister Mélanie Joly's office identified the diplomat as Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of RAW in Canada, as per broadcaster CBC. The Canadian minister later spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar.The expulsion comes after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau while speaking in his parliament pointed to ‘credible allegations of potential link’ between the Indian agents and the killing of Nijjar. ALSO READ: India paused trade talks with Canada over Khalistan row after Trudeau G20 visit“The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty”, the Canadian prime minister said. New Delhi rejected the Canadian premier's claims, calling it ‘absurd’ and 'motivated'.“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed to ‘credible allegations of potential link’ between the Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.(AP)

“That Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern. The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new”, the Indian government statement added.Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra during his bilateral meet with Justin Trudeau had conveyed to the Canadian premier about India's concerns on continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada as they are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats and threatening the Indian community in the North American country.

