Harry and Meghan’s Emmy snub has “no impact on their career”, says PR expert

Despite missing out on an Emmy nomination for their Netflix documentary series "Harry & Meghan", the former royal couple are not letting the setback affect their future plans, a PR expert has claimed.

The series, which chronicled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from the royal family and their new life in California, failed to impress the Emmy voters and did not receive any nods when the nominations were announced this week. The series had attracted 81.6 million hours of viewership.

Mayah Riaz, a Hollywood PR specialist, told The Mirror that the Emmy snub was “disappointing but not the end of the world” for Harry and Meghan, who reportedly were “devastated” by the news.

“Harry and Meghan didn’t get an Emmy nomination. It might have been disappointing but that’s all it is, disappointing. Not the end of the world,” Riaz said.

“Sometimes award snubs, such as the Emmy are a bigger deal for everyone other than Harry and Meghan. This has no impact on their career at all.”

Riaz added that Harry and Meghan did not make the documentary with the intention of winning awards, but rather to share their story and vision with the world.

“Yes, award nominations and wins would be great but their reasons for doing the Netflix docuseries aren’t for these nominations. They have their own reasons for it, which are bigger,” she said.

The documentary did receive some recognition from the Hollywood Critics Awards, where it was nominated for Best Streaming Nonfiction.

The Emmy snub comes amid reports of Harry and Meghan’s media ventures facing challenges, such as their $20 million Spotify deal being scrapped after only 12 episodes of Markle’s podcast “Archetypes”, which featured celebrities like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Paris Hilton.

The podcast was not renewed for a second season, leaving Harry and Meghan with one major deal to rely on.

Netflix, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Sussexes, who signed a $100 million deal in 2021 to produce shows and other content for the streaming giant.