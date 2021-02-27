‘Hate to say this’: Pilot reported UFO sighting, FBI ‘aware’ of incident

An American Airlines pilot, on a flight from Cincinnati to Phoenix last weekend, was heard reporting “a long cylindrical object” that flew just over his plane. An aviation blog Deep Black Horizon published the audio of a radio transmission intercept from American Airlines flight 2292, indicating that the pilot reported an unidentified flying object (UFO) on February 21.

“Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us - I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us," the pilot can be heard saying in the audio MP3 file titled “UFO”, published by the blogger.

The blogger, Steve Douglass, told The Arizona Republic that he intercepted the radio transmission accidentally while trying to pick another aircraft with a radio scanner. He used flight tracking websites Flight 24 and Flight Aware to establish the exact position of the plane and found out that it was “over the northeast corner of New Mexico west of Clayton” at an altitude of 37,000 feet.

Purported AUDIO of American Airlines flight crew witnessing a "long cylindrical" UFO over New Mexico. Allegedly from yesterday (Feb 21). @Aviation_Intel has the full developing story at @thedrive - https://t.co/V5WwThMrxQ#ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/p125Y50yji — Steven Greenstreet (@MiddleOfMayhem) February 22, 2021





The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later released a statement confirming the report but added that air traffic controllers of the aviation agency did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes. “A pilot reported seeing an object over New Mexico shortly after noon local time on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. FAA air traffic controllers did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes,” FAA said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that the agency is “aware of the reported incident.” “While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public. Anyone who is aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI,” Frank Connor, spokesperson for the federal agency, told CBS News.

In April 2020, the US department of defense released three declassified videos that showed US Navy pilots encountering what appeared to be UFOs. Following the declassification of videos, the US Navy released seven incident reports on the series of encounters between Navy pilots and UAP. Earlier this year, the documentation by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on UFOs were made available for download.