'He said so beautifully...': Trump recalls Sharif's US visit, repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed his hand in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. While speaking from the Oval Office on Wednesday, the US president stated he saved the world from a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Donald Trump reiterated the Shehbaz Sharif's praise for him, adding that his intervention in the conflict 'saved millions of lives'(Bloomberg)

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan got up the other day. He said so beautifully that The President [Trump] saved millions of lives. And I think what he's referring to is the fact that it would have been with India, nuclear war. That was getting very close," said Trump, repeating his claim of ending eight wars.

India and Pakistan were engaged in a military conflict in May 2025, after India launched Operation Sindoor. The military operation was launched as part of the Indian response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the operation, India targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, Pakistan launched several drone strikes along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border along western India.

The standoff came to an end on May 10, 2025, after India and Pakistan announced they had come to a ceasefire agreement. However, before the official announcement from New Delhi and Islamabad, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he had brokered the ceasefire between the neighbouring countries.

Trump repeats ‘7 jets shot down’ claim

Adding to his Oval Office address on Thursday, the US president added that seven jets had been shot down during the conflict between India and Pakistan.

"You know, seven planes, they don't talk about it, but seven aircraft were shot down," said Trump.

Trump made a similar statement in August, without specifying which country shot down the said jets.

In the same month, Air chief marshal AP Singh stated that the Indian Air Force shot down five Pakistani jets during the four-day conflict.

“We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres,” the Air Chief Marshal said during a briefing explaining how Operation Sindoor was planned and executed.