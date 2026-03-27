Heavy rain, thunderstorms in UAE as weather takes a turn amid war

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, even as authorities warned residents to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines. People cross a street through floodwaters after heavy rains in Dubai on March 27, 2026. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (AFP)

The severe weather comes at a time of heightened regional tensions amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The Dubai Media Office said the country would continue to experience unstable weather conditions, with rainfall of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by lightning and thunder.

It added that wind speeds could become strong at times, raising dust and sand and reducing visibility, while sea conditions would remain light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

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Authorities in Dubai have issued guidelines for residents amid the tumultuous weather: