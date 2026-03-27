Heavy rain, thunderstorms in UAE as weather takes a turn amid war
The UAE grapples with severe weather, including heavy rains and thunderstorms, leading to road closures and public safety advisories.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, even as authorities warned residents to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines.
The severe weather comes at a time of heightened regional tensions amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The Dubai Media Office said the country would continue to experience unstable weather conditions, with rainfall of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by lightning and thunder.
It added that wind speeds could become strong at times, raising dust and sand and reducing visibility, while sea conditions would remain light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
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Authorities in Dubai have issued guidelines for residents amid the tumultuous weather:
- Stay away from valleys, flood-prone areas, and places where rainwater may accumulate
- Stay away from mountainous areas
- Avoid going to sea
- Exercise caution while driving and reduce speed
- Follow official channels and government authorities for accurate information & timely updates
- Contact emergency services when needed.
Visuals of torrential rain also surfaced on social media, with an account sharing an update that a “rare, intense storm” hit the UAE, bringing showers, hail and flash floods, with more than 90 mm of rain falling within hours, turning roads into rivers and severely disrupting traffic.
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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the visuals at this time.
The impact of the weather was visible across the country. Roads in Sharjah were submerged, prompting advisories for residents to stay indoors, while Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits on key roads to ensure safety, reported Gulf News. Municipal teams in Ajman were also deployed round the clock to manage the situation.
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Meanwhile, transport services were disrupted, with bus services between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman temporarily suspended, and some areas witnessing road closures, stated a report by Khaleej Times. Ras Al Khaimah also announced remote work for government employees on March 27 due to the weather conditions.
According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, the unstable weather system is expected to continue affecting the country until at least Friday night, with further rainfall likely in some areas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More