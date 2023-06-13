Here's why King Charles gets two birthday celebrations but Prince William as future Monarch wont

It's a royal tradition that has stood the test of time, but why does the British monarch celebrate two birthdays each year? King Charles III will soon attend his first Trooping the Colour parade as sovereign, marking his official birthday on June 17. However, his actual birthdate falls on November 14. So, what's the reason behind this double celebration?

Believe it or not, it all comes down to the unpredictable British weather. Trooping the Colour, a long-standing tradition in the royal family since 1748, is a grand event that showcases the monarchy's military prowess and pomp. However, when Edward VII took the throne from 1901 to 1910, he faced a dilemma.

Born in November, he feared that the notoriously rainy British weather would dampen the festivities. Determined to have a joyous celebration without any weather-related disruptions, he made a bold decision - he moved his birthday celebration to June, when the skies were more likely to be clear and sunny.

Fast forward to the present, and this tradition still continues. The reigning monarch, King Charles, will ride in the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17 to mark his official birthday. This spectacular event sees hundreds of soldiers and horses parading from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, with members of the royal family joining in on horseback and in carriages. It's a dazzling display of military precision and royal grandeur.

But what does the future hold? Will this double birthday tradition carry on when Prince William or his son, Prince George, ascend to the throne? Prince George celebrates his birthday on July 22, while Prince William honors his on June 21, coinciding with the summer solstice. It remains to be seen whether they will continue the tradition or opt for a single birthday celebration.

While the Trooping the Colour parade is steeped in history and grandeur, it hasn't been without its challenges. Earlier this week, tragedy struck during rehearsals when several soldiers fainted due to the scorching temperatures. The men, dressed in their iconic red wool uniforms and towering black bearskin hats, collapsed during a run-through at the Horse Guards Parade. It serves as a reminder that even the most meticulously planned royal events can face unexpected hurdles.

As King Charles prepares to ride in the Trooping the Colour parade, it's a momentous occasion that harkens back to Queen Elizabeth II's last ride in 1986. The late queen, who celebrated her birthday in April, often participated in the parade, showcasing her unwavering dedication to her role as the monarch. Her presence during Trooping the Colour marked the beginning of her Platinum Jubilee celebration, commemorating her remarkable 70-year reign.

So, while Prince William may not experience the dual birthday celebrations as monarch, the tradition continues for King Charles. As the British royal family embraces both tradition and adaptation, the Trooping the Colour parade remains a symbol of unity, pageantry, and the enduring spirit of the monarchy.

