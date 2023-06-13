Prince William's playful comment about becoming an uncle takes the internet by storm

Footage of Prince William's reaction to becoming an uncle for the first time in May 2019 has recently gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of TikTok users. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales talks with outpatients as he visits The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's Oak Cancer Centre, in Sutton, south London on June 8, 2023, where he officially opened the centre. (Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The video, uploaded by TikToker l0velycatherine on June 10, shows William being asked by a reporter about his thoughts on Meghan giving birth to Prince Archie.

In the footage, William can be seen telling the reporter that he was "very pleased" and jokingly added, "Glad to welcome my brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting." This comment came just a day after Meghan gave birth and coincided with fans noticing William's tired appearance at a Westminster Abbey Anzac Day ceremony in London.

The viral video cleverly contrasts the Prince of Wales’ light-hearted remark with footage of him with closed eyes during the Anzac service, creating a humorous juxtaposition.

Since its upload, the video has amassed over 212,000 views on TikTok and received more than 24,000 likes, along with numerous comments praising the prince's parenting skills and sense of humor.

In an extended version of the Duke of Cambridge’s response, not shown in the TikTok video, he further expressed his joy and excitement, saying, "We're obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled. And looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down."

When asked if he had any advice for his younger brother, William mentioned that there was plenty of advice to give but ultimately wished Harry and Meghan all the best in their new journey as parents.

We're obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled. And looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quientened down and I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting, so that will be fun!



During the same event, Kate Middleton, who was accompanying William to launch a sailing event, also shared her well wishes for Harry and Meghan. She expressed, “And with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays, it’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. And yes, spring is in the air, so it’s really great. And, as William said, we’re looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name is going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them.”

The article also touches upon Prince Harry's memoir and his Netflix docuseries released in December 2022.

In these projects, Harry delves into the circumstances surrounding his decision to leave Britain and the monarchy with Meghan and Archie in 2020, seeking a new life in the United States. The strain in Harry's relationship with William is revealed, as Harry disclosed in a January 2023 interview that they were not speaking. However, Harry expressed his hope for finding peace and reconciliation in the future.

Although the princes last attended an event together for King Charles III's coronation in May, no public interaction between them was observed at Westminster Abbey in London. Reports suggest that Harry left soon after the event, with no reported reunion between the brothers thus far.