Hezbollah finally appoints a new chief, Naim Qassem to fill Nasrallah's shoes

Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group has appointed Naim Qassem as its new secretary-general, replacing Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month. Qassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has been serving as the group's acting leader since the assassination. An image grab taken from Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV shows Naim Qassem delivering a speech from an undisclosed location.(AFP)

Qassem's election was confirmed by Hezbollah's decision-making Shura Council, solidifying his position as the new leader. With over three decades of experience as Nasrallah's deputy, Qassem is well-versed in the group's ideology and operations.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue implementing Nasrallah's policies, aiming for "victory" despite the significant loss. This move ensures continuity in the group's leadership and strategy, particularly amidst escalating tensions with Israel.

The Israeli airstrike that killed Nasrallah on September 27, 2024, was part of a broader conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut, resulting in significant damage and casualties.

As the new leader, Qassem faces the challenge of navigating Hezbollah's complex relationships with regional powers, including Iran and Syria. His experience and familiarity with the group's inner workings will likely shape his approach to these diplomatic efforts.

Naim Qassem's journey with Hezbollah

Naim Qassem's journey with Hezbollah began in 1991 when Abbas al-Musawi, the group's then-secretary general, appointed him as deputy chief. Following al-Musawi's assassination by an Israeli helicopter attack in 1992, Qassem retained his position under Hassan Nasrallah's leadership. As one of Hezbollah's prominent spokesmen, Qassem has engaged with foreign media, sharing the group's perspective amidst escalating tensions with Israel.

In recent months, Qassem has made several televised addresses. His speech on October 8 was his second since hostilities intensified in September. Notably, he was the first high-ranking Hezbollah official to publicly address the group after Nasrallah's killing in an Israeli air strike on September 27.

During his September 30 address, Qassem emphasized Hezbollah's commitment to selecting a new leader and continuing its resistance against Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians.

He said Hezbollah would choose a successor to its slain secretary general "at the earliest opportunity" and would continue to fight Israel in solidarity with Palestinians.

"What we are doing is the bare minimum... We know that the battle may be long," he said in a 19-minute speech.