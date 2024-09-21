Menu Explore
Hezbollah says another top commander killed in Israel's Beirut airstrike

AFP |
Sep 21, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Earlier, the Israeli military said that its air strike on Friday eliminated Radwan Force chief Ibrahim Aqil and several other commanders.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said Saturday that a second senior commander was among 15 of its fighters killed in an Israeli air strike on its Beirut stronghold the previous day.

People check the damage at the scene of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 20, 2024.(AFP)
The Iran-backed group said Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi led the military operations of its elite Radwan Force in support of Hamas between October 7 when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel, triggering the Gaza war, and the start of this year.

The Israeli military said that its air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday eliminated Radwan Force chief Ibrahim Aqil and several other commanders.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
