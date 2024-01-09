close_game
News / World News / Hezbollah says targeted Israel base, Tel Aviv asserts 'just a hostile aircraft'

Hezbollah says targeted Israel base, Tel Aviv asserts ‘just a hostile aircraft’

ByMallika Soni
Jan 09, 2024 06:35 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The Israeli army confirmed that a "hostile aircraft" had come down at one of its bases in the north but “no injuries or damage were reported.”

Hezbollah said that it targeted a command base in Israel in retaliation for the killings of one of its commanders in Lebanon Wissam Tawil and the Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri. Iran-backed group said it targeted the "enemy's northern command centre" in the city of Safed with several drones" as part of its response to the killings. The Israeli army confirmed that a "hostile aircraft" had come down at one of its bases in the north but “no injuries or damage were reported.”

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following what the Israeli armed forces say was an air strike on Hezbollah targets at a location given as Lebanon.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following what the Israeli armed forces say was an air strike on Hezbollah targets at a location given as Lebanon.(Reuters)

Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri and six others were killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut last week while Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil was killed in a drone strike becoming the most senior member of the group to be killed in recent months.

The Israeli military said its air defense system was activated to try to intercept “hostile aircraft” and that a projectile struck the base while Hezbollah later said it also attacked at least three Israeli posts along the border.

In Lebanon’s village of Ghandouriyeh, an Israeli drone strike hit a car, killing three Hezbollah members a day after Wissam Tawil was killed in a drone strike in a nearby village.

Hezbollah started attacking Israeli military posts following the deadly October 7 assault on southern Israel by Hamas. Hezbollah said that by keeping Israel’s northern front active, they are helping reduce pressure on Hamas in Gaza. The group has lost 150 fighters in the near-daily exchanges of fire.

