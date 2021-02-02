IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Hitler’s toilet seat looted by US soldier during World War II up for auction
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
world news

Hitler’s toilet seat looted by US soldier during World War II up for auction

According to the auction company, the family of the “enterprising” soldier has now decided to cash in on the two-piece wooden toilet seat with its lid removed.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST

An unusual relic from World War II, Adolf Hitler’s toilet seat, is up for auction and is expected to fetch around $15,000, with a starting bid of $5,000. The toilet seat is said to have been looted by a US soldier from Hitler’s private bathroom in his holiday home in the Bavarian Alps near Berchtesgaden. It will be auctioned by Alexander Historical Auctions LLC in Chesapeake City, Maryland, on February 8. According to the auction company, the family of the “enterprising” soldier has now decided to cash in on the two-piece wooden toilet seat with its lid removed.

“One can scarcely imagine the plotting the tyrant undertook while contemplating the world from atop this perch!” the description on the website liveauctioneers reads.

The toilet seat measures 19 inches from front to back and 16 inches wide and has two chromed steel fittings joining the two pieces. It is set in an old shadow box along with two photographs of the soldier, Ragnvald Borch, and his immediate superior officer at the 'Eagles Nest' at Berchtesgaden. The relic also has a satirical anti-Hitler newspaper clipping. The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.

The relic also has a satirical anti-Hitler newspaper clipping.(Credit: Raymonds / Alexander Historical Auctions)
The relic also has a satirical anti-Hitler newspaper clipping.(Credit: Raymonds / Alexander Historical Auctions)


Read | 72-year-old bottle of whisky fetches more than $54,000 in auction

Borch was one of the first American soldiers on the scene when they were allied with French troops to reach Hitler’s home. The company, quoting a detailed letter from Borch’s son, said that the soldier was told by senior officers to ‘get what you want’ from the Berghof, the name of Hitler’s residence, which was badly damaged in the bombing by allied forces.

It is set in an old shadow box along with two photographs of the soldier.(Credit: Raymonds / Alexander Historical Auctions)
It is set in an old shadow box along with two photographs of the soldier.(Credit: Raymonds / Alexander Historical Auctions)


When Borch was asked by another soldier why he was carrying a toilet seat, he replied, “Where do you think Hitler put his a**?” The incident is reportedly mentioned in the book ‘Hitler's Mountain’, a copy of which is being auctioned along with the seat. The soldier was easily able to ship his “souvenirs” for the home to his future wife. The company’s website says that “one of the most eye-catching items” was from Hitler's personal bathroom, “from as close to a 'throne' as the dictator would ever get.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adolf hitler weird auctions
app
Close
Wikipedia's new code of conduct bans harassment on and off the site.(AFP)
Wikipedia's new code of conduct bans harassment on and off the site.(AFP)
world news

Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The online encyclopedia, which turned 20 years old last month, largely relies on unpaid volunteers to handle issues around users' behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The moves demonstrate that, just as Trump remade immigration policies from the White House, Biden can undo them with the stroke of a pen.(REUTERS)
The moves demonstrate that, just as Trump remade immigration policies from the White House, Biden can undo them with the stroke of a pen.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies

AP, San Diego
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The review of border security includes a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexican border cities for hearings in US immigration court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
world news

D-day for Navalny as court hearing begins. Here's a timeline

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Russia’s penitentiary service has asked the Simonovsky district court in Moscow to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
world news

Hitler’s toilet seat looted by US soldier during World War II up for auction

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST
According to the auction company, the family of the “enterprising” soldier has now decided to cash in on the two-piece wooden toilet seat with its lid removed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden tries to show US as democracy beacon post-Capitol riot

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Joe Biden seeks to fulfil a campaign pledge to dramatically reposition the US as a global leader following four years of a Trump foreign policy driven by an “America First” mantra. A policy marked by the frequent disparagement of democratic allies and the occasional embrace of authoritarian leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees work in a restaurant open for to-go or delivery orders only in Berlin, Germany. (AP)
Employees work in a restaurant open for to-go or delivery orders only in Berlin, Germany. (AP)
world news

Covid-19 impact: European economy contracts less than forecast in fourth quarter

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The growth figures underscored a rollercoaster year of freakish economic data, with a plunge of 11.7% in the second quarter, the biggest since statistics started in 1995, followed by a rebound of 12.4% in the third quarter in late summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In certain regions, vaccination centers are located in predominantly white neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP)
In certain regions, vaccination centers are located in predominantly white neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP)
world news

Data points to Covid-19 vaccine shortfall for Black Americans

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Between December 14 and January 14, nearly 13 million people received vaccines. The ethnicity of about half of those patients, is known. Of them, only 5.4 percent identified as Black, compared to 60.4 percent who identified as white, 11.5 percent as Hispanic and six percent as Asian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2013, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs a.k.a RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The emblem of the hip-hop group which angered China can be seen in the background. (REUTERS)
In this file picture from 2013, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs a.k.a RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The emblem of the hip-hop group which angered China can be seen in the background. (REUTERS)
world news

Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The logo of the American group is a stylized "W". Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (AFP File)
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (AFP File)
world news

Pakistan SC orders Omar Saeed Sheikh to be moved to govt rest house

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The Supreme Court’s order to free Sheikh has been criticised by India and the US. The external affairs ministry’s spokesperson described it as a “travesty of justice” and said it reflected the “lack of any seriousness on the part of Pakistan on taking action on terror-related issues”
READ FULL STORY
Close
It has not been made public how many vaccines were sold, but police have traced where the vaccines ended up.(Reuters)
It has not been made public how many vaccines were sold, but police have traced where the vaccines ended up.(Reuters)
world news

Chinese police bust counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine ring

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Police swooped on several locations across Beijing and multiple cities in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong, seizing "more than 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccines on the spot," Xinhua said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden also plans to restore US asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.(Reuters image)
Biden also plans to restore US asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.(Reuters image)
world news

US promises undocumented migrants equal access to Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • "It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds up an image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
A demonstrator holds up an image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
world news

Suu Kyi's timeline: Myanmar's most famous political figure detained again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 while she was detained in her lakeside home in Yangon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armoured vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building.(AP)
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armoured vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building.(AP)
world news

12 burning questions about Myanmar military coup. Answered

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
What’s the army’s endgame and how will governments such as the US, Britain and China respond?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ocasio-Cortez said on an Instagram Live broadcast that she hid behind a bathroom door in her office on January 6, fearing for her life.(REUTERS)
Ocasio-Cortez said on an Instagram Live broadcast that she hid behind a bathroom door in her office on January 6, fearing for her life.(REUTERS)
world news

‘Survivor of sexual assault’: Ocasio-Cortez while recalling attack on US Capitol

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Congresswoman equated Republican calls to move on from the incident, in which five died and dozens of police were injured, to other forms of abuse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty Images)
world news

Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Sheikh to be moved to govt accommodation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Under house arrest, Sheikh will be allowed to meet his family from 8 am to 5 pm. He will be kept under strict surveillance. His access to phones and internet will also be restricted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP