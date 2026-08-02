Homes burn, thousands flee: 10 key updates as wildfires tear through Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley in Washington State saw thousands being evacuated on August 1, amid wildfires in the area. This includes the Fairview Fire, Meadowview Fire, Autumn Lane Fire and the Old Trails Fire, which is the largest of them all, and currently at over 2,000 acres, as per WatchDuty.

Smoke from the wildfires in Spokane County, Washington State. (Scott Crawford via AP)

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Videos from Spokane Valley were shared online, with many comparing the situation with what Paradise in California went through, in 2018, when the Camp Fire broke out. “These scenes eerily remind me of what happened in Paradise, and well, that’s heartbreaking to think about,” a scanner page remarked.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's ten key updates about the Spokane Valley wildfires as firefighters continue to battle the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's ten key updates about the Spokane Valley wildfires as firefighters continue to battle the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane catches fire as dramatic videos show wildfire destruction

Spokane Valley wildfires: 10 key updates

Traffic was stalled in some roads of Spokane County amid the wildfires, with Level 3 evacuations being ordered for several areas amid the Old Trails Fire. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has implemented a statewide ban on burning on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning across Central and Eastern Washington between 11am and 9pm. This is a rare designation meant for the most severe fire weather conditions. The blaze began around noon on Saturday and firefighters from the state were mobilized around 1:30pm. The cause for the fire remains under investigation. Over 200,000 acres are burning from 12 large fires in Washington State, as per the governor's office. The Washington National Guard is aiding the firefighting efforts as Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has mobilized 13 task forces. Avista, an energy company, shut off power to numerous homes on Saturday, saying it was due to ‘critical to extreme fire weather conditions’. Inland Power & Light also said there were reported outages related to the weather. The fire is threatening Riverside State Park along with homes, as per officials. Extreme fire conditions in the area are expected to continue till 8pm, as winds strengthen over the next few hours. The Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane has caught fire amid the Old Trails blaze, Spokane Police confirmed.

Washington State faces fire problems

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Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove commented on the ongoing situation and what the year has been like for them, saying “This year has already been one of our busiest wildfire years on record, and we just started August.”

This is the fourth consecutive statewide drought in Washington. Over 1,000 fires have burned about 425,000 acres so far this year, which is the most since 2021, as per the Department of Natural Resources.