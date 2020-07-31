Hong Kong to delay local elections because of coronavirus surge: Leader

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:49 IST

Hong Kong’s leader on Friday said local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases have surged in the international finance hub, a move that will infuriate democracy supporters.

“Today I announce the most difficult decision in the last seven months... to postpone the Legislative Council election,” chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.