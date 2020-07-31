Hong Kong to delay local elections because of coronavirus surge: Leader
"Today I announce the most difficult decision in the last seven months... to postpone the Legislative Council election," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.
Hong Kong’s leader on Friday said local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases have surged in the international finance hub, a move that will infuriate democracy supporters.
“Today I announce the most difficult decision in the last seven months... to postpone the Legislative Council election,” chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.
