Hong Kong top leader tests positive for Covid

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 06:33 AM IST

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee tested positive for Covid-19, days after his trip abroad for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (AP Photo)
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (AP Photo)
Bloomberg |

Lee will work from home during the isolation period, according to a government statement Monday.

His positive test comes amid a rising case load in Hong Kong, which has eased back from the strict Covid Zero strategy of the first two years of the pandemic but hasn’t yet fully decided to live with the virus. The city reported 7,763 new infections on Sunday and 13 deaths.

Monday, November 21, 2022
