Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some US states to ease coronavirus restrictions
Severe Covid-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the United States even as the death toll mounts, signaling an end to the pandemic's post-holiday surge and prompting some states to ease public health restrictions.
A slow but steady reduction in the number of Americans entering hospitals with the disease has paralleled a choppy rollout of vaccines that also are expected to reduce spread of the coronavirus that causes it.
"We're starting to see the light at the end of the horizon," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told CNN on Wednesday. “I think this is now going in the right direction. It's slow, admittedly.”
About 4,300 Americans died of Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the third highest daily toll since the first US case was identified almost exactly a year ago on Jan. 20, 2020. The United States, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, reported a total of 25.31 million cases and 425,120 deaths by day's end on Tuesday.
Concerns remain that new variants of the virus from such places as Brazil and the United Kingdom might further spread infection, and the U.S. vaccine rollout has been uneven at best, frustrating doctors and patients alike who are having difficulty signing up for and receiving their shots.
But the number of patients sick enough to be hospitalized, a key indicator of the disease's pace, spread and severity, has trended lower, falling 17.7% from a peak on Jan. 6 to 108,709, the lowest since Dec. 12, according to a Reuters tally.
Cases surged due to holiday gatherings starting with Thanksgiving in November, overwhelming hospitals and medical systems nationwide. But with the cases and hospitalizations on the decline, some US states have slightly eased some of the tightest public health restrictions.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom this week lifted a stay-at-home order that had affected much of the most populous US state. The order allows hair salons to open with modifications and permits restaurants to reopen for patio dining. However many restrictions remain, including a ban on indoor worship services that affects most of the state.
With cases leveling somewhat in Los Angeles County, the state's most densely populated, elementary schools might reach the state's legal threshold for re-opening within two to three weeks, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday, citing a briefing to the city council by county Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer.
However, because local teachers unions and schools districts must also agree on when and how to re-open, it was not immediately clear that classes would begin next month even if cases further diminish.
In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine tweeted on Wednesday that the state will make vaccines available next week to 91,000 teachers and personnel needed for in-person schooling of students. The state aims to reopen schools in March.
"At this point it’s safe to say the holiday surge was anticipated, the holiday surge did happen, but the holiday surge is over,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Citing a marked improvement in leading pandemic metrics, Cuomo lifted economic restrictions in several areas across the state where infection rates had been high, and said he would soon have a plan to reopen New York City restaurants.
Cuomo halted indoor dining at the thousands of restaurants in New York City as hospitals filled with Covid-19 patients in mid-December, leaving eateries to rely on take-out business and makeshift outdoor pavilions for survival.
Public health officials say they are well aware that cases could increase again.
President Joe Biden, who has called the fight against the virus a "wartime undertaking," on Tuesday cautioned: "It's going to take months for us to turn things around."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African variant: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some US states to ease coronavirus restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to stop recommending political groups to users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced
- Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work
- The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan
- Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific
- In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deforestation soars in Amazon forest in 2020, analysis finds
- A first look at deforestation in the full year of 2020 shows that roughly 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 square miles) of old-growth forest was cut or burned down, about the size of New Jersey, the US-based non-profit group found in its analysis of satellite data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s UN nominee urged to counter China, defend 2019 speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US issues terror alert over anti-govt extremists, urges to avoid large crowds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan unveils plan to administer Covid-19 vaccine across country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day
- The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips as Covid-19, demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox