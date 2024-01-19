close_game
close_game
News / World News / Houthis say 'don't want to expand' Red Sea attacks but warns Israel

Houthis say 'don't want to expand' Red Sea attacks but warns Israel

ByMallika Soni
Jan 19, 2024 06:19 PM IST

Houthis Red Sea attacks: Houthi spokesman said, “We do not want the escalation to expand. This is not our demand.”

Yemen's Houthis said that will not expand their attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea except blocking Israel and responding to United States and Britain for air strikes. Spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam- chief Houthi negotiator in peace talks- told news agency Reuters that the group does not intend to target Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Houthis Red Sea attacks: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) defeating a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea.(AFP)
Houthis Red Sea attacks: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) defeating a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea.(AFP)

"We do not want the escalation to expand. This is not our demand. We imposed rules of engagement in which not a single drop of blood was shed or major material losses," Mohammed Abdulsalam said, adding, "It represented pressure on Israel only, it did not represent pressure on any country in the world."

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea since October in a show of solidarity with Palestinians by targeting vessels linked to Israel.

Read more: German minister on Donald Trump's 2nd term: ‘Stop talking… start preparing for it’

"What the Yemeni people did in the beginning was to target Israeli ships heading to Israel without causing any human or even significant material losses, just preventing ships from passing as a natural right," he said, asserting, "Now, when America joined in and escalated the situation further, there is no doubt that Yemen will respond," he said.

"We do not want the conflict to expand in the region and we do not prefer that, and we are still working on non-escalation, but the decision is up to the Americans, as long as they continue to attack," Mohammed Abdulsalam said.

He continued, "Yemen is concerned with responding, and is interested in verifying or maintaining its position by preventing Israeli ships from heading to the occupied Palestinian territories."

This comes as the US has accused Iran of trying to spread conflict across the Middle East amid Israel's Hamas war in Gaza.

Referring to Gulf Arab powers, he said, “We do not find justification for taking any action against them, and we call on them to reject the militarization of the Red Sea or the presence of military forces inside the region.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On