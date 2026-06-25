How a Crypto Exchange Became a Major Hub for Illicit Iranian Cash

Earlier this year, crypto sleuths found an alarming series of transactions tied to two digital wallets controlled by the Central Bank of Iran. CoinEx, an 8-year-old exchange founded by a Chinese engineer, has played a growing role in connecting Iran’s crypto operations to the wider world, blockchain data shows.

Tracing backward, investigators discovered the wallet’s funds were linked to $1.5 billion that North Korean hackers stole from the crypto exchange Bybit. After reaching the Iranian wallets, the money flowed through a complex maze of transactions. One destination was a crypto exchange that has become key to Iran’s ability to use cryptocurrency to evade far-reaching U.S. economic sanctions.

CoinEx, an 8-year-old exchange founded by a Chinese engineer, has played a growing role in connecting Iran’s crypto operations to the wider world, blockchain data shows. Since 2019, wallets with an identifiable link to Iran have moved more than $3.84 billion through CoinEx, according to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs.

Among its dealings, wallets hosted by the exchange have received hacked crypto acquired by Iran’s Central Bank and transacted directly with accounts that U.S. officials have since attributed to the country’s Revolutionary Guard, that analysis shows.

Haipo Yang, a former Tencent engineer who runs one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining pools, launched CoinEx from Hong Kong in 2017. In text messages with The Wall Street Journal, Yang acknowledged that the exchange had been widely used by Iranians, but said it doesn’t have a relationship with the Iranian government.

CoinEx, which is now based in the African island of Seychelles, maintains a transaction monitoring system, screens for high-risk users and this month began taking steps to distance itself from the Iranian market, including by blocking new users with Iranian IP addresses, Yang said.

A CoinEx spokesperson said the exchange would conduct an internal review of the transactions linking funds with the Bybit hack.

The ability of Iranians to use CoinEx highlights the difficulty the U.S. faces enforcing sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The country has publicly embraced cryptocurrency, and the industry provides a range of sometimes obscure platforms operating largely outside the reach of the U.S. that connect Iran’s domestic economy to the global crypto ecosystem.

CoinEx is one of them, having agreed to exit from the U.S. market after being fined in 2023 by New York’s attorney general.

The U.S. is currently negotiating a peace-deal with Iran that could include significantly easing its economic restrictions on Iran. It had previously threatened to extend sanctions against foreign financial institutions that support Iran’s activities.

The U.S. has tried to limit crypto exchanges working with Iran.

In 2023, the U.S. penalized Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange which has a business in the U.S., in part for allowing Iranian customers to use the exchange. Binance for years had been the largest counterparty to Iran’s largest domestic crypto exchange, Nobitex, blockchain data shows.

That exposure began to fall in 2022, as Binance said it took steps to improve its sanctions controls. By 2024, CoinEx had replaced Binance as the largest foreign counterparty to Nobitex, according to the blockchain data.

Nobitex was sanctioned by the Trump administration earlier this month for allegedly supporting Iran’s government. Its representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

More crypto flowed from Nobitex to CoinEx than was routed back into the Iranian exchange, according to TRM’s findings. From CoinEx, Iranian users gained access to the wider crypto ecosystem, including Binance.