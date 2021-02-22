How Europe is fighting Covid-19: List of restrictions in various countries

Europe has been hit hard by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic with various countries in the continent reimposing strict restrictions to contain spread in the wake of the new variants of the infection emerging fast.

Britain, which has been ravaged by one such variant, has imposed strict lockdown to contain its spread. However, Britain will soon reconfirm the easing of the restrictions with re-opening of the schools from March 8.

Here is the list of restrictions imposed across countries in Europe:

> Germany: Museums, gyms, cinemas are closed. Non-essential stores are closed until March 7. Schools in some states partially opened from Monday. The country has reported a total of over 2.3 million cases, as per John Hopkins University tracker.

> Italy: With a total of over 2.7 million cases, the country is divided into red, orange yellow and white zones of restrictions. Orange zone means bars and restaurants are closed, people are not allowed to leave towns except for work or emergencies. Theatres, cinemas and gyms are closed nationwide, while schools are partially opened in yellow zones. Presently, the country only has orange and yellow zones.

> France: Restaurants, bars, theatres, cinemas, gyms, museums and galleries are shut. No lockdown but nationwide curfew from 6pm to 6am. Entry in the country with a total caseload of over 3.5 million cases from outside the EU is not allowed.

> Netherlands: Curfew from 9pm to 4:30am since January 23 and will probably extend. Schools, non-essential services, bars, restaurants and bars are all shut. hairdressers and high schools are expected to open from next week. The country has reported a total of over 1.06 million cases till date.

> Spain: Except Madrid, other regions in the country have strict restrictions. Curfew exists in places from 10 pm and midnight nationwide. Schools are open in the country and non-essential services might also reopen as infections decline. The total coronavirus caseload of the country stands at over 3.1 million.

> Poland: Bars are closed, hotels, cinemas and theatres are operating at 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants are only allowed for takeaway service. Primary schools are open. Total Covid-19 caseload of the country is over 1.6 million.

> Sweden: Public gathering of more than eight people is prohibited. Alcohol sale in bars and restaurants is not allowed after 8pm. High school students learn remotely, restrictions in international travellers. Total caseload is over 0.63 million.

> Belgium: Non-essential international travel is prohibited till April 1. Work from home is mandatory wherever possible. Cafes and restaurants are also shut.

> Austria: Tyrol province has strict measures for travel due to an outbreak of the South African coronavirus variant. A nighttime curfew exists while the total coronavirus cases are over 0.44 million.

> Switzerland: First easing of restrictions to begin from next month. Restaurants and cultural venues remain closed. Total coronavirus caseload stands at over 0.54 million.

> Hungary: Restaurants are closed but open for delivery and take away. Large public gatherings are prohibited. Cultural venues, secondary schools, universities are closed. An 8pm to 5am curfew exists. The total coronavirus case tally is over 0.45 million.