How Kate Middleton chose Prince George's name? With a dog's ‘advice’

Kate Middleton and Prince William used an unconventional way of choosing a name for their first born child - Prince George. The couple welcomed their first son on July 22, 2013. On July 24, his name was announced as George Alexander Louis- third in the line of succession to the British throne at the time of his birth.

Like all new parents, the royal couple spent a lot of time choosing the perfect name for their little boy but then came up with an unconventional solution to their dilemma because of their pet dog at the time, Lupo.

According to The Times, the couple wrote all the possible names on scraps of paper and put them on the floor of their home. The couple then let the dog decide by seeing which piece of paper he went over to. The dog picked up the paper that had the name ‘George’.

Prince William and Kate welcomed Lupo into their home in 2012. He appeared in many of the family's official photos before he died after which the royals welcomed a new cocker spaniel puppy into their home which was adopted from Kate's brother, James Middleton. The dog has been growing up alongside their three children, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This weekend all three will be appearing at one of the big royal events of the year - Trooping the Colour- which marks the official birthday of King Charles.

