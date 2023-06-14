Home / World News / ‘Radical’ Camilla ‘fiercely modern feminist’, Meghan Markle not…: Royal expert

‘Radical’ Camilla ‘fiercely modern feminist’, Meghan Markle not…: Royal expert

ByMallika Soni
Jun 14, 2023 05:11 PM IST

One royal expert thinks that there was another outspoken royal feminist before Meghan arrived on the scene.

Meghan Markle has been outspoken about her feminism for most of her time in the spotlight. Even as a working royal, she has remained vocal about the women's rights issues that matter most to her. Since stepping down from royal duties and moving to the United States, Prince Harry's wife also launched her Archetypes podcast that challenges limiting preconceptions of women. Meghan Markle has also campaigned for women through various philanthropic projects.

Queen Camilla during a visit to Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland.(Reuters)
Queen Camilla during a visit to Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland.(Reuters)

But one royal expert thinks that there was another outspoken royal feminist before Meghan arrived on the scene. Talking about King Charles' second wife Camilla, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! that while this is one of her main areas of focus, Camilla is also deeply committed to women's issues.

Read more: mall

“The Queen is absolutely passionate about reading and saw huge success when she launched her Reading Room charity on Instagram. She has read since she was young and loves nothing more than sitting quietly with King Charles and reading in separate corners of the same room,” Jennie Bond said, adding, “I think she has probably be surprised—and thrilled—by the success of this literary venture but she remains loyal to her other charities and causes, particularly domestic violence.”

“The Queen is a fiercely modern feminist who has some radical and forward thinking ideas—Meghan was certainly not the first member of the family to claim this credential,” she further said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
royal family meghan markle
royal family meghan markle
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out