Two accounts, AI & more: How WhatsApp’s latest update changes iPhone messaging experience

WhatsApp has introduced a major update for iPhone users, bringing features that were earlier limited to Android and adding new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make chatting easier. From photo edits to smart reply suggestions, the new WhatsApp update promises to streamline communication while ensuring user privacy remains intact. (Representational image)

With the latest update, iPhone users can finally run two WhatsApp accounts on a single device. This means you no longer need separate phones for personal and work chats. You can switch between accounts easily, and the app will show which account is active through the profile picture displayed in the bottom tab.

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How Meta AI is being added to WhatsApp chats WhatsApp is also integrating Meta’s AI tools directly into conversations. These tools allow users to edit photos before sending them, like removing unwanted objects, changing backgrounds, or applying different styles.

Another feature, called ‘AI Writing Help’, can suggest replies based on the context of your chat, making it quicker to respond to messages.

Users can now also free up space easily, by finding and deleting large files directly within any chat, without wiping the entire conversation. You can also choose to clear just media files when clearing a chat, keeping the chat history intact, WhatsApp said.

How WhatsApp is handling privacy concerns around AI Despite adding AI features, WhatsApp says that personal chats will remain fully private. The company has stressed that user privacy will not be compromised while using these tools.

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The update also improves chat transfers between devices. Users can now officially move their chat history, including photos and videos, from an iPhone to an Android device more easily.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing smarter sticker suggestions. As you type an emoji, the app may recommend relevant stickers that you can use instantly.

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WhatsApp said these features are being rolled out gradually, so not all users may see them immediately. However, they are expected to be available to everyone soon.