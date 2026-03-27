Two accounts, AI & more: How WhatsApp’s latest update changes iPhone messaging experience
WhatsApp's latest update for iPhone users introduces the ability to run two accounts on a single device, alongside powerful AI tools for enhanced messaging.
WhatsApp has introduced a major update for iPhone users, bringing features that were earlier limited to Android and adding new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make chatting easier.
With the latest update, iPhone users can finally run two WhatsApp accounts on a single device. This means you no longer need separate phones for personal and work chats. You can switch between accounts easily, and the app will show which account is active through the profile picture displayed in the bottom tab.
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How Meta AI is being added to WhatsApp chats
WhatsApp is also integrating Meta’s AI tools directly into conversations. These tools allow users to edit photos before sending them, like removing unwanted objects, changing backgrounds, or applying different styles.
Another feature, called ‘AI Writing Help’, can suggest replies based on the context of your chat, making it quicker to respond to messages.
Users can now also free up space easily, by finding and deleting large files directly within any chat, without wiping the entire conversation. You can also choose to clear just media files when clearing a chat, keeping the chat history intact, WhatsApp said.
How WhatsApp is handling privacy concerns around AI
Despite adding AI features, WhatsApp says that personal chats will remain fully private. The company has stressed that user privacy will not be compromised while using these tools.
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The update also improves chat transfers between devices. Users can now officially move their chat history, including photos and videos, from an iPhone to an Android device more easily.
Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing smarter sticker suggestions. As you type an emoji, the app may recommend relevant stickers that you can use instantly.
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WhatsApp said these features are being rolled out gradually, so not all users may see them immediately. However, they are expected to be available to everyone soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More